Capital One Arena's new sportsbook opens for bettors. Here's a look inside.

Capital One Arena’s permanent sportsbook, the first to open inside a professional sports facility in the U.S., is officially open for business, a development that Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis hailed as a “first step in the reinvention of the role arenas play in the community.” Leonsis and coterie of Wizards and Capitals executives cut the ribbon on William Hill’s two-story, 18,000-square-foot space Wednesday, the first sportsbook. Fans will now be able to place bets…