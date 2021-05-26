Michael Hatcher & Associates adds Green King in Olive Branch company combination

An Olive Branch landscape services provider continues to mow down the competition. Michael Hatcher & Associates Inc. (MH&A) — a full-service landscape company in the Mid-South — expanded its Master Lawn division. In early May, MH&A acquired one of its competitors, Green King Spray Services, which is also based in Olive Branch. Greg Drumwright, founder of Green King, said he was approached by six different firms about acquiring his company, but held out for a deal with Michael Hatcher & Associates.…