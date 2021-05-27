Amazon sets date for when Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos will step down from his position July 5 in order to hand the reins over to Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy, the company said Wednesday. The company said in February that the transition would happen sometime in the third quarter, but had not set an exact date. CNN first reported the July 5 date. It's one that has significance for Bezos, according to CNN, because on that date in 1994, he founded the company that would become the e-commerce and media…