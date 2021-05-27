ImagineAR named a finalist in competition to pitch technology to Euroleague Basketball clubs and execs

ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) has been selected as one of the 10 finalists to participate in the Euroleague Basketball FanXP, a 10-week incubation project with top basketball clubs in Europe, the company announced. FanXP, held in collaboration with all 36 Euroleague and Eurocup basketball clubs, gives start-up companies a chance to showcase their innovations, receive private mentoring sessions with Euroleague executives and test their products. As a finalist, ImagineAR will be asked to adapt its product to Euroleague Basketball's ecosystem and propose a program to be conducted with the league or one of its clubs. As part of the competition, ImagineAR will participate in private keynote sessions with top Euroleague Basketball executives to get first-hand insights from the elite sports sector. READ: ImagineAR and its partners team up with rapper Jeezy to release AR-enhanced NFT versions of his iconic Snowman logo "With our focus this year on being the global leader in delivering immersive sports fan engagement for teams using mobile augmented reality, the Euroleague Basketball FanXP selection provides ImagineAR the opportunity to work with new top professional basketball teams,” CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen said in a statement. ImagineAR’s augmented reality technology allows businesses of any size — even professional basketball teams — to create and implement their own mobile AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. By simply pointing their mobile devices at logos, signs, buildings or other designated objects, customers can trigger 3D holograms, videos and more. Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel