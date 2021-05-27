Contakt World announces the 33 winners from local health agencies for NACCHO's 2021 Innovative Practice Award

Contakt World LLC, a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has announced the winners from local health agencies for the inaugural 2021 Innovative Practice Award. The company said the new award recognizes programs developed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by demonstrating effective community partnerships and collaboration, adaptability and program resilience, and remarkable innovation. The award was established as part of its ongoing alignment with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments in the US. READ: Contakt World named a winner for best product in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group Contakt World said a total of 33 outstanding local health department programs received this recognition, with eight Gold, five Silver, and 20 Bronze awardees. An additional 15 programs received Honorable Mention. “We are honored to work with NACCHO in recognizing programs from local heroes who, in the face of adversity and unprecedented strain upon their resources, created new and better ways to serve,” said Justin Beck, chief visionary officer and founder of Contakt World, in a statement. “This inaugural award represents everything we stand for at Contakt World. We believe that sustainable public health and achievement of true health equity requires courage, innovation, and resolve.” The company said Gold, SIlver, and Bronze awardees will receive one complimentary registration and support to attend the 2021 NACCHO 360 Virtual Conference from June 29 –July 1. Virtual Awards Reception Meanwhile, awardees will be recognized by Contakt World and NACCHO during a Virtual Awards Reception on June 30 at 5pm ET. Winning local health agencies will also receive in-kind contributions from Contakt World, such as community engagement (engagency), case management software (smart health RM), and/or integration with Satcher Health Leadership Institute’s Heath Equity Tracker Project. “Local health departments have demonstrated remarkable innovation and resilience to better the health of their communities during the pandemic, and the 2021 Innovative Practice Awards highlight the very best practices,” said NACCHO CEO Lori Tremmel Freeman. “Winners excelled at various disciplines including promoting health equity, contact tracing, mobile testing, contactless medication delivery, and many more. We also thank Contakt World for their commitment to recognizing innovation in local public health." Contakt World said the winning projects were determined through a competitive, peer-reviewed process and will be added to NACCHO’s Innovative Practice searchable online database. There, other local health departments can review these practices and adapt them for use in their local community. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham