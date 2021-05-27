How Texas Roadhouse plans to attract staff amid nationwide shortage

As capacity restrictions lift and indoor dining surges, Texas Roadhouse Inc. is launching its first-ever nationwide hiring effort to fill around 10,000 full- and part-time positions across its three brands. The Louisville-based steakhouse chain plans to host a hiring day at its restaurants across the U.S. on Monday, June 7. Locally, the company is looking to add more than 140 new front- and back-of-house employees at Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers restaurants. Travis Doster, senior director…