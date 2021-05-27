A momentous event â€“ Tasmanian devils born on Australiaâ€™s mainland for the first time in 3,000 years

After conservationists reintroduced the species into a sanctuary north of Sydney in late 2020, seven baby Tasmanian devils, called joeys, have been born in the wild in mainland Australia more than 3,000 years after they died out in the country. The Tasmanian devil, (Sarcophilus harrisii) is aÂ carnivorous marsupial belonging to the familyÂ Dasyuridae. Until recently, the [â€¦]