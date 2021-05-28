Berlin-based fintech re:cap closes $1.5m pre-seed funding round

Berlin-based fintech re:cap today announced the successful closing of a USD 1.5m pre-seed funding round. The round is being led by Entrée Capital1, which has previously invested in fintech startups such as Stripe, Rapyd, Prospa and Fundbox. An internationally renowned group of fintech angels and founders, including Chris Adelsbach, Perry Blacher, Jan Beckers, Ramin Niroumand, Jens Lapinski, Mark Ransford, Chris Hitchen and Simon Leicht have also joined the financing round. re:cap is building a digital marketplace with a financing solution for companies with recurring revenue streams.