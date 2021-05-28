Cost-effective solution for small business reducing health care costs and providing price stability
A small manufacturing business located in Hartford, Wisconsin, operating since 1993, provided health insurance to their 12 full-time employees. Originally, they offered a fully insured health plan. The costs of that health plan began to diminish their company’s bottom line, so they searched for an alternative health solution. For many small-business owners, providing an affordable, comprehensive health plan for their employees while keeping health care costs manageable continues to be a challenge.…Full Article