'We are having a challenge': Lifeguard shortage impacts pools in the St. Louis area

A nationwide shortage of lifeguards is happening in the St. Louis area. B.J. Fisher, the health and safety director for the American Lifeguard Association, said this shortage happened before the Covid-19 pandemic, but we're really feeling the effects now. Fisher said some of its lifeguards are J-1 visa workers coming from other countries. But with Covid-19, thousands of lifeguards weren't able to do so this year because of travel restrictions. The pandemic also prevented in-person training. The…