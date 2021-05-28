C-Suite Rides: Mazda’s Miata has been turning heads since 1989 (PHOTOS)

Has it really been 31 years since Mazda introduced its Miata sports car? The Miata, or MX-5, has since become the world’s best-selling two-seat convertible sports car in history since its 1989 introduction. Granted, it’s the least-expensive two-seat convertible sports car currently on the market, but people really love them. Still, Miatas aren’t exactly flying off the shelf at Mazda. Last month, the company reported 1,310 Miata sales, up 132% from a year earlier but far, far behind Mazda’s…