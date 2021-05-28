Georgetown home with ties to Jacqueline Kennedy, Averell Harriman hits the market

A Georgetown home with ties to Jacqueline Kennedy and a host of political and cultural bigwigs has hit the market for the first time in nearly a quarter century. The residence at 3038 N St. NW, built around 1800 and once known as the Riggs-Riley House for its earliest owners, Romulus Riggs and Joshua and Mary Anna Riley, served as the temporary home for Kennedy and her two children following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It is being listed for $10 million by Michael Rankin of TTR…