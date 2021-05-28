Five Things for Friday, including a hemp bust and a RingSide sale

Good morning. Here are your pre-Memorial Day Five Things for Friday. The volatility of the hemp industry has taken growers on a hair-raising ride in the past couple of years. With the industry at low point, producers are puzzling out what to try next. Our cover story this week tells the story of the industry's efforts to adapt in a post-bubble world. Menashe Properties is big on Portland, but the real estate firm is hedging its bets in the Pacific Northwest with an investment in the Lone Star…