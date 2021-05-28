Former WCI Communities CEO sells North Palm Beach mansion for $30M

A trust in the names of Alfred Hoffman Jr., the former CEO of homebuilder WCI Communities, and his wife, Dawn Hoffman, sold their oceanfront mansion near North Palm Beach for $29.5 million. The 13,582-square-foot home at 12530 Seminole Beach Road was purchased by the 12530 Seminole Beach Road Trust, with Stuart attorney Robert A. Burson as trustee. The buyer obtained a $19.18 million loan from Jupiter-based Group One Mortgage. It’s not clear who owns the trust. The price equated to $2,172 per…