Petitions filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against RBI governor
Published
A number of petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikant Das, Chief Executive of Indian Banks Association (IBA) and others for allegedly flouting the SC's earlier order, by turning and declaring the account of the petitioners as Non Performing Assets (NPA) in connection with the moratorium matter.Full Article