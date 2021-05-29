WhatsApp won't stop users from calling or messaging contacts if they don't agree to its new privacy policy
Published
Backpedaling, WhatsApp now won't limit users from sending and receiving messages if they refuse a new privacy policy.Full Article
Published
Backpedaling, WhatsApp now won't limit users from sending and receiving messages if they refuse a new privacy policy.Full Article
By Charitarth Bharti*
Controlling the truth is one of the most potent tools at the disposal of aspiring authoritarians...
WhatsApp won't be limiting features you can access if you don't accept its new privacy policy..