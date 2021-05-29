Suez Canal ship case adjourned for compensation talks
Published
An Egyptian court on Saturday adjourned the case of a hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The move is…Full Article
Published
An Egyptian court on Saturday adjourned the case of a hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The move is…Full Article
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court on Saturday adjourned the case of a hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a..
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to..