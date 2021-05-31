PlantX Life launches new web page of plant product picks from tennis champion Venus Williams

PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) announced the creation a new PlantX personalized web page showcasing PlantX products that have been curated by tennis champion, entrepreneur and PlantX Ambassador Venus Williams. The company said the new centralized platform aims to provide an outlet for Williams to advocate for the benefits of living a plant-based lifestyle as well as increasing awareness of the company's product offerings. “Embarking on a plant-based journey can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially if there's sports performance considerations for your diet,” PlantX founder Sean Dollinger said in a statement. READ: PlantX Life is poised to become a major player in the plant-based lifestyle movement “Venus compiling and presenting her favorite plant-based products in a centralized way on the PlantX platform greatly simplifies that process.” Williams also commented, stating: “I am excited to share my favorite plant-based products with the PlantX community. By having these items in one place, our goal is that it will encourage people to learn more about the plant-based lifestyle and understand how they can integrate it into their own lives.” The company said Williams will be presenting all her go-to PlantX items on one dedicated section on the PlantX website named ‘Venus' Picks’, which can be visited on the company's US and Canadian e-commerce platforms. PlantX added the new centralized platform will also include a wide variety of plant-based items such as day-to-day grocery picks, protein supplements and sports recovery products. Venus' Picks currently includes products from Earth Balance, Sunfood Superfoods and Plantfusion. Vancouver-based PlantX Life styles itself as the digital face of the plant-based community with a one-stop destination for all things plant-based, like an online shop and meal delivery services. The online shop houses over 5,000 vegan products, and its recently added meal service delivers chef-created dishes straight to the doors of Western Canada. All in all, the company offers more than 10,000 plant-based products. Contact Sean at sean@proactiveinvestors.com