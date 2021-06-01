Is it all Greek to you? Covid variants get new names
Published
"No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting variants," said WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Full Article
Published
"No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting variants," said WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.Full Article
The Indian variant will now be labelled Delta
Covid-19 variants are to be known by letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatising nations where they were first detected,..