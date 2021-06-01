What can your book get you? Let’s find out

There are numerous reasons as to why writing a book may be top of mind for you or even just a passing thought. Perhaps you’ve been thinking about writing a book for years now, ever since your business first hit its stride. Or maybe you haven’t thought about it much at all, but every so often, someone from your network tells you that you should really consider putting pen to paper to share your knowledge with the world. Or maybe you’ve just seen a colleague or industry peer publish their own…