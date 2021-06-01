Trove CEO talks about helping brands cash in on resale

NEW YORK (AP) — After seeing young shoppers flock to thrift stores and online sites for used clothes, a growing number of fashion companies want to take back control.



But running a resale business is complicated, so some big iconic fashion brands like Levi's, Eileen Fisher and Patagonia are turning to Trove, a tech startup that handles the logistics of taking back merchandise and preparing it for resale. That includes cleaning the millions of items of clothing and shipping them in the label's own packaging.



Customers of these brands trade in gently used items in a store or by mail in exchange for a gift card. Shoppers looking for second-hand goods can find them showing up on the individual website, and can expect to save 40% to 50%.



The nine-year-old company, based in Burlingame, California, launched Patagonia as its first partner in 2017. Trove now faces increasing competition from marketplaces like ThredUp and Poshmark, both of which went public this year.



But there's plenty of room to grow in the resale business, which accelerated during the pandemic as shoppers spent more online and considered the unused stuff in their closet. The total resale market is worth roughly $30 billion and should more than double to $64 billion by 2024, according to research from GlobalData.



In fact, Trove, which has seven big clothing partners, is in talks with about 40 additional high-priced brands and is poised to double revenue this year from an estimated $20 million in 2020. Lululemon started testing a trade-in pilot program in California and Texas in April and launched an online resale site in May.



AP interviewed Trove's CEO and founder Andy Ruben, Walmart's first chief sustainability officer before he launched the resale business. The interview has been edited for clarity and...