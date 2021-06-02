Wawa Welcome America 2021: Bebe Rexha, Flo Rida to headline free concert on July 4

Philadelphia's free concert celebrating America's birthday will be back outdoors this year as pop artist Bebe Rexha and rapper Flo Rida headline the 2021 Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July celebration. The concert will take place on Sunday, July 4 at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park. The event will be televised on NBC10 and streamed on the NBC10 apps and website. The move to The Mann from the concert's typical home in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art…