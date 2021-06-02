Elon Musk’s ‘Baby Shark’ tweet sends shares soaring
A major investor in the producer of the viral YouTube song has seen its shares soar after the Tesla billionaire’s latest social media post.Full Article
Wednesday's gain for Samsung Publishing marks another example of Musk's mega-influence on market movements via Twitter.
