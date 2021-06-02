LinkedIn's chief economist named Alliance Data director in ongoing 'board refreshment'

Karin Kimbrough, chief economist for LinkedIn Corp., is the newest director of Columbus-based Alliance Data Systems Corp. as part of CEO Ralph Andretta's "board refreshment plan" begun last year. Kimbrough was elected with a slate of returning board members to one-year terms at this year's annual shareholder meeting last week. The former banker had been nominated by a third-party search firm. "Ms. Kimbrough complements the composition of our board, bringing a tremendous range of skills and expertise…