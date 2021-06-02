DeSantis signs budget, vetoes $1.5 billion

While pointing to an economic resurgence amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday used his line-item veto power to slash $1.5 billion as he signed a record $100 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. DeSantis described the spending plan as reflecting “a state government that is meeting the core concerns of Floridians,” during a bill-signing ceremony at The Garlic restaurant in New Smyrna Beach. “Once I sign this budget, we will be signing a budget that responsibly…