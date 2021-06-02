Constellation, Etsy rise; First Bancorp, Take-Two fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:



Etsy Inc., up $11.68 to $175.14.



The online crafts marketplace is buying the shopping app Depop for just under $1.63 billion.



Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $13.33 to $33.57.



The biopharmaceutical company is being bought by MorphoSys in a $1.7 billion deal.



NortonLifeLock Inc., up 60 cents to $28.49.



The security software maker launched Norton Crypto, which is designed to help people more securely mine cryptocurrency.



Visa Inc., up $3.03 to $229.66.



The global payments processor gave investors an encouraging update on payment volumes.



First Bancorp, down $2.42 to $42.99.



The bank is buying Select Bancorp for $314.4 million in an all-stock deal.



Ally Financial Inc., down 49 cents to $55.66.



The bank is ending all overdraft fees, becoming the first large bank to do so.



Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 76 cents to $29.23.



Oil prices ticked higher and helped lift energy company stocks.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $5.85 to $176.91.



The maker of Grand Theft Auto and other video games is buying Nordeus.