Churchill Downs suspends Bob Baffert after Medina Spirit's confirmed drug test

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Wednesday it has suspended trainer Bob Baffert for two years effective immediately through the conclusion of the 2023 Spring Meet at Churchill Downs Racetrack. This decision follows the confirmation by attorneys representing Bob Baffert of the presence of betamethasone, a prohibited race-day substance, in Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s bloodstream on the day of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby in violation of the commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine…