A group linked to Russia is behind the hacking of the world's largest meatpacking company, according to a report.Full Article
Group linked to Russia is behind hacking of world's largest meatpacking company - report
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
JBS work resumes as Biden blames Russia for hack
Reuters - Politics
JBS SA said the "vast majority" of the company's beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants would be operational on Wednesday,..
Serbia: New Internal And External Challenges – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The ‘Precision Revolution’ Of Unmanned Systems – OpEd
Eurasia Review
More coverage
JBS Says Russian Hackers Likely Behind Cyberattack On World’s Biggest Meat Company
Eurasia Review
(RFE/RL) -- A ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meat processor, has forced some operations to stop production and is..