West Virginia governor sues bank in latest twist for his biz

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his companies are suing another bank lender, the latest trouble for his business empire after he revealed he is personally liable for $700 million in loans to a separate lender.



The Republican governor’s coal and hospitality businesses filed a lawsuit on Monday against Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust over claims of deception. Justice is also personally on the hook for $368 million in remaining loan debt to that bank, according to court documents.



News of the lawsuit comes after Justice confirmed on Tuesday that he personally guaranteed $700 million in loans taken by his coal companies from a lender in the United Kingdom that went bankrupt.



The Republican governor on Tuesday took shots at the bankrupt Greensill Capital U.K. and said “it is a burden on our family beyond belief.” Justice’s Bluestone Resources Inc. sued Greensill in March in federal court in New York.



Justice’s businesses face several other woes, including penalties totaling $3.2 million from the federal government and lawsuits over claims his companies failed to deliver coal.



In the latest lawsuit, Justice's companies seek $421 million in damages from Carter Bank over deceptive practices. Justice says a close business relationship dramatically fell apart after the death of the bank's founder, Worth Carter, in 2017. West Virginia Metro News first reported on the lawsuit.



Court documents call Carter a “banking legend” and say that Justice and him were so close he delivered a eulogy at his funeral. Over nearly 16 years, Justice’s enterprises acquired over $775 million in loans from the lender and has so far paid down $407 million of it.



But Justice claims new leadership that took over Carter Bank after his death were hostile. The complaint...