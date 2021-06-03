Predictive Discovery extends NE Bankan at depth as diamond drilling returns strong gold grades

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has extended NE Bankan prospect at depth with strong gold grades of up to 5 metres at 2.4 g/t from 245 metres in diamond drilling at the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea. Step-out drilling with three holes totalling 1,024 metres has continued to deliver impressive gold mineralisation below earlier drill results, including: 5 metres at 2.4 g/t gold from 245 metres, 18 metres at 3 g/t from 259 metres and 23 metres at 1.9 g/t from 328 metres in hole BNERD0068; 13 metres at 1.1 g/t from 14 metres and 25 metres at 1.5 g/t from 275 metres in BNERD0012A; and 15 metres at 1.1 g/t from 114 metres in BNERD0070. Longitudinal projection showing locations of new drill results (red result labels). “Encouraged” by results Managing director Paul Roberts said: “These new results are from three step-out holes testing NE Bankan at depth as part of the ongoing maiden resource drill-out. “We are particularly encouraged by the results of BNERD0068 that demonstrate continued good widths and high average grades below drill hole BNERD0014 (30 metres at 2.8 g/t gold) at the southern end of the central, higher grade gold mineralised zone. “Together, these two holes show that the ore deposit maintains its strike length with good gold grades and widths at depth and with significant upside given we are yet to see how deep this system continues. “Results of the remaining step-out holes beneath the centre of the gold deposit are now keenly awaited. “The focus of the remaining resource drilling is now at Bankan Creek, located just 3 kilometres west of NE Bankan gold discovery, where infill diamond drilling is now in progress. “Elsewhere, we are continuing to advance the promising Bankan regional targets and are planning follow-up of the new, Koundian high-grade auger drill results.” Next steps All but one of the planned deep drill holes at NE Bankan have been completed and results will be received progressively over the next month. The drill program focus has now switched to infill drilling of the Bankan Creek deposit in preparation for the planned maiden resource estimate. Predictive has taken steps to transition its drilling method from RC to DD using a different drill rig to improve performance during the wet season. The quality of information gathered from the diamond core will be greater, however, it does take longer than RC drilling. As such the drill program is expected to continue for 4-5 weeks longer than originally planned. Maiden resource on-track The maiden resource estimate remains on track for completion in the September quarter. Auger drilling is continuing on the regional exploration targets. Subject to suitable drill access being available during the rainy season, follow up aircore or RC drilling is expected in the coming months.