The European Court of Justice has ruled that Tesco does not pay female staff the same amount for equivalent work done by male employees, in a landmark judgement that sides with employees of the UK supermarket giant.Full Article
Top European court rules against Tesco in equal pay case
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Workers win round in equal pay lawsuit against Tesco
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Workers at Britain’s largest grocery chain won the latest round in their equal pay lawsuit Thursday, when the..