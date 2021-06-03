Beckham invests in company that converts classic British cars into electric vehicles

David Beckham’s blossoming as a business entrepreneur continues with the former England football captain investing in a company that converts classic cars into electric vehicles. The former free-kick specialist has taken a 10% stake in Lunaz, a company based at Silverstone, the headquarters of the UK motor racing scene. Lunaz specialises in re-engineering and electrifying classic cars; according to its website, the marques it specialises in are Bentley, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce and Range Rover Classic – all great names from the history of the British motor industry, even if they are not made by British companies any more. The company says the driving range – how far a vehicle can be driven on a single charge – is comparable to leading contemporary electric vehicles. As something of a vintage English classic himself, Beckham is one of the few people likely to be able to afford a Lunaz car; its cheapest offering is a Range Rover at £245,000. Well, at least it isn’t guineas … The Guardian newspaper said Beckham declined to say whether he had converted one of his cars to electric power. As well as being the owner of US football team, the grandiosely named and not at all pompous Club Internacional de Futbol Miami (Inter Miami to you and me), Beckham has been splashing out on a number of ventures. The former England and Manchester United captain is behind esports team owner Guild Esports PLC (LON:GILD) and cannabis firm Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX) through his DB Ventures vehicle. DB Ventures has been under the full control of David and Victoria Beckham since 2019, when the celebrity power couple bought out business partner Simon Fuller, paying US$50mln for his 33% stake. As well as Cellular and Guild, DB Ventures also holds Beckham’s partnerships with Adidas and his interests in a partnership with Diageo for the Haig Club whisky brand.