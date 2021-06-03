Latest Crocs celebrity collaboration invites a 'walk on the weird side'

Shoes that invite customers to “walk on the weird side” with swirled patterns and glow-in-the-dark charms mark the latest collaboration for Crocs, with artist, DJ and producer Diplo. The Diplo X Crocs partnership is a first-of-its-kind two-style release featuring unique takes on the company’s Classic Clog and new Classic Crocs Sandal with custom Jibbitz charms. It's the latest in a series of collections with music celebrities. In February, the shoe manufacturer launched a second collection…