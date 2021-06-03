In Her Own Words: Lora Zeanchock’s project management toolbox was filled with empathy
As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Lora Zeanchock, project manager at Jacobs, recently led a major engineering project in Dallas while working remotely from her home in Philadelphia; she didn’t realize the key to overcoming some of the toughest logistical challenges was about more than technical expertise, it was about being as human as possible. "Like so many, I shifted to working from home pretty much…Full Article