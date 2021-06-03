How putting the patient at the center of every decision drives one company’s culture
Published
Most people have gone through the experience of having a health concern and not feeling like it’s being handled as well as it could be. For patients with rare diseases, this experience is even more common, as they navigate complex health care journeys involving multiple physicians and other health care professionals, insurance providers, caregivers, family members, employers and patient organizations. According to the National Institutes of Health, there are an estimated 30 million people in…Full Article