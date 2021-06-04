Corporate tax deal tops agenda at G7 finance meet
Published
LONDON: Group of Seven finance ministers are set to kick off talks on Friday, with the spotlight on ambitious plans for a minimum global level of corporate tax.Full Article
Published
LONDON: Group of Seven finance ministers are set to kick off talks on Friday, with the spotlight on ambitious plans for a minimum global level of corporate tax.Full Article
G20 finance ministers are seeking an agreement on a minimum global corporate tax following years of negotiations in the OECD and a..