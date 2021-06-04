3 keys to becoming a better negotiator

You probably do not think about it but you negotiate every day, whether with an employee, colleague, friend, family member, or your significant other. Some people love to negotiate whereas others cringe at the idea of having to negotiate with another person. However, your mindset and approach when it comes to negotiating, whether in your personal or professional life, can make all the difference in the world. Roger Fisher, William L. Ury, and Bruce Patton’s well-known book, “Getting to Yes:…