Five things you need to know today, and the power of meeting in person

Five things you need to know today, and the power of meeting in person

bizjournals

Published

Good morning, Cincinnati. Still just the one cicada sighting in my neighborhood. Although, there was a pair of wings on my back patio the other day. Maybe all the birds are eating them before I see them? Anyway, here are the five business stories you need to know before you start your day: Kroger Health and United Dairy Farmers are donating $1 million apiece to help complete a key portion of the Crown, a major network of bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout Cincinnati and Hamilton County,…

Full Article