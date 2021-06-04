Top of the List: Largest Central Ohio LGBTQ-owned businesses

This year's LGBTQ-owned businesses list includes law firms, bakeries, tech services providers, a real estate brokerage, a clothing designer, an auto-care shop and a healthcare training provider. Each is headquartered in Central Ohio; a couple are one-person shops, but most employ other workers. We welcome three new businesses to the list this year. If you know of an LGBTQ-owned business that should be in next year's list, or if you own a business you'd like to see included, contact us at the email…