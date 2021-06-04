West Virginia gov: Bank deceived family for loan guarantee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — In a new court filing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice blamed a bankrupt U.K. bank for fraudulently inducing him into personally guaranteeing $700 million in loans that were taken out by his companies.



In the amended complaint filed Friday, Justice's family and coal companies claim that Greensill Capital U.K. “perpetrated a continuous and highly profitable fraud."



Justice told reporters Tuesday that the loans are "a burden on our family beyond belief.” Justice’s Bluestone Resources Inc., which is involved in the business of mining metallurgical coal used for steel making, sued Greensill in March in federal court in New York.



The business troubles of the Republican governor, who Forbes recently took off its list of billionaires because of mounting debt, have been publicly aired over the past week. In addition to the $700 million owed to Greensill, Justice revealed in a separate lawsuit that he is personally on the hook for $368 million to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust.



And Justice’s businesses face several other woes, including penalties totaling $3.2 million from the federal government and lawsuits over claims his companies failed to deliver coal.



The latest filing in the case against Greensill in U.S. District Court in New York shows that the governor and his wife, Cathy Justice, and son Jay Justice personally guaranteed payment on the loans for Bluestone. The complaint alleges that the London-based bank deceived them into signing on by hiding its own financial risk.



Greensill, a supply chain finance firm based in London, went under in March over allegations of fraud. The Financial Conduct Authority, Britain’s financial regulatory body, has announced a formal investigation into Greensill’s collapse after receiving allegations that it...