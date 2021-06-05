G7 countries agree cross-border deal to tax multinationals
Published
G7 leaders have reached a landmark deal to close tax loopholes used by some of the world’s biggest companies.Full Article
Published
G7 leaders have reached a landmark deal to close tax loopholes used by some of the world’s biggest companies.Full Article
The G7 richest nations have reached a landmark deal to squeeze tax havens and back a minimum global corporate tax of 15%, to end..
What challenges and opportunities lie ahead, from the perspective of Spanish influence, on the road to relaunching transatlantic..