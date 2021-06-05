G7 nations reach 'historic' agreement over global corporate tax

G7 nations reach 'historic' agreement over global corporate tax

IndiaTimes

Published

Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan."We... commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," said a statement at the conclusion of their London meeting.The G7 hopes to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group, it added.

Full Article