G7 nations reach 'historic' agreement over global corporate tax
Published
Finance ministers from wealthy G7 nations on Saturday pledged to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, rallying behind a US-backed plan."We... commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent on a country by country basis," said a statement at the conclusion of their London meeting.The G7 hopes to reach a final agreement at the July gathering of the expanded G20 finance ministers group, it added.Full Article