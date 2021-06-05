US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is sparking confusion and whiplash almost as fast as it’s adding jobs.



Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can’t fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.



“Things exploded — it was like a light switch," said Kirby Mallon, president of Elmer Schultz Services, a family-owned Philadelphia firm that repairs and maintains kitchen equipment for restaurants and other clients. “The labor market is just out of control. We literally cannot hire technicians ... We ramped up so quickly, the supply chain wasn’t ready for it.’’



Economic forecasters, with little historical precedent to guide them through the aftermath of a global pandemic, are pondering questions they can’t answer with any confidence:



Does robust consumer spending reflect economic strength and resiliency? Or has it been temporarily propped up by federal stimulus checks?



Was an April run-up in consumer prices a temporary blip? Or an ominous sign of accelerating inflation?



Are two months of middling job growth the result of too much of a good thing — employers want to hire more than they can? Or a hint that the labor market isn't as strong as economists think?



In many ways, the news has been cause to cheer: The economy grew from January through March at a red-hot 6.4% annual pace. And in the current quarter, that pace is thought to be accelerating to nearly double-digits.



Yet the full portrait of the U.S. economy is a rather more nuanced one. Here is a closer look at five vital signs:



___



JOBS



Employers last month added 559,000 jobs on top of 278,000...