Recall: Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers recalled after four infant deaths
Mattel's Fisher-Price has recalled its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers after four infant deaths. Also recalled: 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders.
Fisher-Price is recalling baby soothers following the deaths of four infants.
There are reports of four infants deaths in the Rock and Glide Soothers.