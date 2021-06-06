Fox News and CNN choose not to air Trump's first official speech in 3 months
Published
Trump's address at the North Carolina GOP State Convention on Saturday night was the first time he had made a public address since February.Full Article
Published
Trump's address at the North Carolina GOP State Convention on Saturday night was the first time he had made a public address since February.Full Article
Fox News’ Chris Wallace gave CNN’s Jake Tapper somewhat of an eye-roll on Friday, dismissing the other anchor’s “moral..