See inside historic $1.3 million Lake Drive home that recently hit market: Open House

A historic, single-family home in Milwaukee's water tower neighborhood recently hit the market for $1,299,000. Check out the attached slideshow to get a look inside this luxury mansion. Located at 2655 N Lake Drive, it's an easy walk to the North Point Lighthouse in Lake Park, Lake Michigan, and the shops and restaurants on Downer Avenue. The nearly 7,000-square-foot home has unique architectural features, including a grand foyer with stunning wood detailing and a show-stopping chandelier. It also…