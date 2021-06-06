U.S. mortgage rates nudge up

U.S. mortgage rates increased modestly this week yet remain below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.99% for the week ending June 3 — up from 2.95% last week. More than two months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.18%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Home prices continue to accelerate while inventory remains low and new…