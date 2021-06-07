Tough goodbye: Atlanta Falcons trade star Julio Jones to Tennessee

After 10 years in Atlanta, The Jet is flying off to another city. The Atlanta Falcons traded star wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. In exchange, the Falcons received a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. More importantly, the Falcons are off the hook for guaranteed money left on Jones’ two-year contract, which includes $15.3 million this season. The salary cap relief will benefit the Falcons who can now sign their…