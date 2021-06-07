PharmaDrug launches Slim Winkel online retail platform in the Netherlands

PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF), the specialty pharmaceutical company has launched an online retail platform for the Netherlands and Europe, through its Super Smart division. Branded Slim Winkel, the digital store will sell psilocybin truffles as well as functional mushrooms in The Netherlands, while the European market will have access to only the functional mushrooms. The virtual platform will allow PharmaDrug to fortify its client base ahead of its opening of brick-and-mortar locations, which had to be delayed due to the pandemic. READ: PharmaDrug says Super Smart division launches Slim Winkel-branded online retail platform in US with focus on functional mushrooms In the announcement, Harry Resin, president of Super Smart said: "Our concept with Slim Winkel is to create a more modern retail experience in the space; one that blends information and education. We want to move away from a tourist centric approach to a lifestyle one. Our goal is to bring psychedelics out of the shadows and make micro dosing a normal part of everyday mental health." Slim Winkel will also have an emphasis on teaching the public about the therapeutic effects of functional mushrooms and psilocybin micro dosing through blogs and educational tips. PharmaDrug plans to continuously grow its product list Slim Winkel, offering a well-curated array of thoroughly vetted merchandise. The brick-and-mortar strategy will resume once COVID-19 related lockdowns have concluded. The first will be the company’s flagship store located in Amsterdam. From there an additional five shops will be opened in cities around the Netherlands. Contact Georgia at georgia@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @MissInformd