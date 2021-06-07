SEO startup Moz acquired by email marketing company

Seattle-based Moz, a search engine optimization company, has been acquired by North Carolina-based email marketing platform iContact. The companies didn't disclose financial terms of the deal, which was announced Friday. Moz CEO Sarah Bird said the two companies make a good fit because they both target small- to midsize businesses, and Moz customers need email tools, while iContact customers need search engine optimization tools. She added that Moz will maintain its brand and the company isn't laying…